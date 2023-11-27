Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A Princess Diana inspired vintage Philadelphia Eagles jacket autographed by Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce’s wife. has been sold for $100,000 dollars.

RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce

The Eagles Auctioned off the Letterman jacket to benefit the Eagles’ Autism Foundation.

Princess Diana’s influence on the jacket’s design came from nearly thirty years ago as she was featured on the cover of “People” magazine in 1994, added to its attraction to become a collectors item.

The auctioned started off with a bidding price of $400 on the jacket, which saw a 250000% increase over the two weeks it was on the market. An intense bidding war ensued during the auction that featured Rob McElhenney, an actor in the sitcom ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. McElhenney, an avid Eagles fan, made a bid of $62,000 on the jacket, honoring Kylie’s husband Jason.

McElhenney bid was eventually outbid by an bidder, whose identity was undisclosed, who put down a whopping $100,000 bid on the autographed jacket.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philly Fans Gather in Anticipation for Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Stock

RELATED: Eagles, Cowboys Fans Voted Most Annoying by NFL Players: ‘Loud, Rude and Obnoxious’

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

Kylie Kelce Autographed Vintage Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Sells for $100,000 at Auction was originally published on rnbphilly.com