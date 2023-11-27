Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Soul Train Awards were full of festive performances, featuring wins from SZA and Usher with honors given to Janelle Monae’ and T-Pain.

On Sunday (November 26), BET aired The 2023 Soul Train Awards from Hollywood, California with Emmy Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Keke Palmer as the host. The night was filled with top-notch performances from Coco Jones, BJ The Chicago Kid, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long, and Jermaine Dupri along with SWV who appeared as special guests. The winners’ list was dominated by SZA, fueled by the success of her recent album, SOS. She would take home the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. It’s the second time that SZA has won the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist Award, and the sixth straight time a woman has won the Album of The Year.

R&B superstar Usher followed behind her with three wins in the Certified Soul Award, Best R&B/Soul Male Artist as well as the Best Collaboration Award, which saw him win for “Good Good” which he did in conjunction with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Victoria Monét would also walk away with two trophies for her hit single “On My Mama”, winning the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year Awards. Keke Palmer would also perform her single “Ungorgeous” in addition to her hosting duties.

The crowd also witnessed Coco Jones take home the award for Best New Artist, and then get on stage with SWV as part of the iconic trio’s appearance later on in the show.

Janelle Monáe was honored with the Spirit of Soul Award, which was presented to her by the viral Hip-Hop duo Flyana Boss.

T-Pain was also honored with the Legend Award. The R&B singer and producer took the stage and delivered a moving speech to the crowd, before taking the stage to perform some of his major hits including “I’m In Luv”, “Good Life” and “Got Money”.

SZA, Usher Atop The Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners’ List was originally published on hiphopwired.com