Tweet Says Today’s RNB Music is ‘Microwavable’

Published on November 30, 2023

Mina Interview on 100.3 WRNB

Source: R1 / R1

Tweet calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat about her concert with Lil Mo’ and Monica and today’s state of RNB music!

Watch the full interview below!

Tweet Says Today’s RNB Music is ‘Microwavable’  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

