When we learned Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart would add to our growing list of nieces and nephews with their first child together, it felt joyous. We’ve watched Brat evolve from a rap icon to an overall businesswoman, and then she joined forces with an ambitious Aquarius who matched her fly. The couple has given us a candid look into their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy; now we get to watch them navigate motherhood in WE tv’s Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special.

The “Funkdafied” rapper and the Kaleidoscope haircare founder serve as executive producers of the five-part series, which takes a hilarious, humbling, and realistic look into the journey of motherhood – the good, the bad, and the smelly.

In the premiere episode, we see Brat make the transition into motherhood. Her guard is up, and she’s very hands-on with her baby boy, True Legend. There’s a fun synergy between the Rickey Smiley Morning Show host and her wife. As the family of three grows together, we watch Brat navigate the need for balance as she settles into her new role as a mommy.

The first episode of Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special airs Thursday, November 30 at 9pm on WE tv, and on streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday following the WE tv premiere. As you gear up for tonight’s episode, take a look at an exclusive sneak peek.

Da Brat And Judy Navigate Motherhood In This ‘Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special’ Exclusive Clip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com