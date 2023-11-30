Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since Pharrell Williams was dominating the airwaves with his out-of-this-world music production, but that doesn’t mean the man hasn’t been hard at work on other projects.

On Wednesday (Nov. 29), Nice Kicks gave sneakerheads a sneak peak at Skateboard P’s upcoming Louis Vuitton sneaker silhouette, and well, at least they look comfortable. Images of the new Pharrell Louis Vuitton 3D-printed shoe was shared by KAWS and Pusha T (of course), and though they don’t look like anything too special, best believe it will cost a grip to get your feet in a pair of these.

Nice Kicks reports:

The 3D-printed-like clog is embossed with LV’s insignia on the side panels and VUITTON across the front with “Show Hong Kong” in the interior. However, not much else is known about the shoe. However, first looks and co-signs from KAWS and Pusha indicate that the first LV shoe under Pharrell will be a focal point for the fashion house.

Yeah, we really don’t expect these to be a hot commodity for resellers as everything seems to be bricking these days. But hey, if you’re a fan of Pharrell and Louis Vuitton, go for it. We ain’t mad at cha.

Check out pics of the Pharrell x Louis Vuitton croc-ish kicks, and let us know if Louis Vuitton’s Mens Creative Director has a hit on his hands in the comments section below.

Pictures Of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Kicks Hit Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com