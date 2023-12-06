Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The love story of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris is one that we’ve all watched play out beautifully in their WE tv reality series Brat Loves Judy, now in its third season. One of the biggest additions to their storyline this season was the summer arrival of their baby boy, True Legend, who’s proved to be a bundle of joy if we do say so ourselves!

Motherhood can be challenging, especially for Da Brat being a first-time mom at 49, but it appears they’ve both got mommy duties on lock as a family by the look of things on social media.

Jackie and Britt had to the absolute pleasure to be joined by Judy for the latest discussion on Black Health 365, this time talking about pregnancy journeys and the many obstacles same-sex couples face specifically. Judy and Brat being a proud lesbian couple is nothing new to the public, but adding a baby to the picture opens up a whole new chapter of questions about age, race and personal health in general that few are aware of when it comes to the simple (not-so-simple) task of choosing a sperm donor.

If you or someone you know is in the process of trying to get pregnant, regardless of sexuality or preference, this is a conversation you’ll definitely want to tune in for.

Watch Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris below in a special segment on fertility journeys for same-sex couples via Black Health 365:

Listen to the full episode on the go here or learn more about the Black Health 365 podcast here

The post Black Health 365: Judy Dupart-Harris Sheds Light On The Pregnancy Journey For Same-Sex Couples appeared first on Black America Web.

