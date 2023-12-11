R&B singer Ciara and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson have officially welcomed their second baby girl, just in time for the holidays!
The “How We Roll” songstress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Dec. 11 to reveal the first photo of their new bundle of joy, Amora Princess Wilson, coming in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Amora is the third biological child born to the Wilsons, following 6-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old Win. Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.
Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy back in August, as she was promoting her Cici EP. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera before revealing her very prominent baby bump. Pregnancy didn’t slow her down one bit: Just last week, the singer was spotted on the purple carpet for the world premiere of The Color Purple.
Congrats to the family!
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl was originally published on hiphopnc.com
