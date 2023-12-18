Jamie Foxx Announces Engagement Of His Daughter Corinne On Instagram

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is counting down the days until his next role, Father of the Bride. In a Dec. 17 post on social media, the proud father announced the engagement of his youngest daughter, Corinne, with a note to her and her fiancé, Joe Hooten.

Jamie Foxx is next to be “Father of the Bride.”

He captioned the announcement, “You are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement…”

Jamie’s post included five gorgeous black-and-white portraits of the happy couple. Corinne is glowing in each photo, with her arms lovingly around her beau, Joe. She rocks a comfy chunky sweater with her natural curls flowing in the wind. On her hand is a stunning engagement ring with a square-cut diamond as they pose outside on a boat. Bailey Ann Templeton captured the fabulous photos.

Corinne shared the same set of pictures online. She adds a note to Joe to the images, “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever .”

Congratulations and well wishes are pouring in from celebrities. Kerry Washington, June Ambrose and Garcelle Beauvais are just a few of the A-listers who jumped in Jamie and Corinne’s comments sections with love-filled messages.

Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad to Corinne and Anelise.

He takes every opportunity to show love for his daughters, Corinne, 29, and Anelise, 15. But Jamie writes Corinne has “always had a special place” in his heart.

Corinne was the DJ on Jamie’s previous music game show Beat Shazam. The two also filmed a Netflix show in 2021 based on their relationship, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

Corinne shared with Page Six about her father, “My dad is one of the funniest people alive,” Corinne said. “But growing up as his daughter, it can sometimes be embarrassing. For example, he’d scare away boyfriends by knocking on their doors, and he wears clothing that is too young for him. As a teenager, I was rolling my eyes like, ‘Dad, do you have to wear such tight pants?’ ”

Big congratulations to Jamie, Corinne and Joe!

RELATED

Jamie Foxx Announces Engagement Of His Daughter Corinne On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com