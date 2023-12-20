Que?: Vanilla Ice Talks About The Time He Hung Out With Pablo Escobar

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vanilla Ice might’ve had zero street cred in the United States when “Ice Ice Baby” was topping the charts, but the one-hit rap wonder seems to have gotten love from one of the most notorious drug lords the world has ever seen.

According to TMZ, while the Hip-Hop world and streets were dismissing Vanilla Ice’s attempt to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game (LOL), one Pablo “El Padrino” Escobar was turning up with the culture vulture at the height of both of their “careers.” Vanilla first spoke on friendship with “El Padrino” during an interview with VladTV and admitted he wasn’t aware of how big a name Escobar was at the time of their friendship in the early 90’s.

Now looking back on his time with the most infamous drug lord the game has ever seen this side of El Chapo, the “Ice Ice Baby” rapper spoke to TMZ and gave them a few more details about his encounter with Escobar.

TMZ reports:

Ice, aka Rob Van Winkle, says he hosted Pablo several times at his Florida home at the time — and on Tuesday, he joined us on “TMZ Live” to elaborate on what exactly they had in common as buddies.

Watch, he says their shared love of speed boats actually drew them together at first, and he even gives credit to the drug trafficker for fueling innovations in boat racing … on account of how much money he poured into it at the time, making it kinda mainstream. As for when/how he came to learn that Pablo wasn’t actually a great guy and might’ve been mixed up in shady business — well, Ice says it dawned on him when the FBI questioned him.

Yeah, once the feds start asking you about your new friend, that would definitely set off some red flags and have you questioning whether or not you should remain in contact with your new buddy.

Unfortunately, Ice’s friendship with Pablo was short-lived as Colombian authorities tracked down Escobar in 1993 and ended his life after a massive manhunt for the drug lord.

We can only imagine how hard Ice took the news of his friend’s passing.

What do y’all think of Vanilla Ice’s friendship with Pablo Escobar? Y’all think Pablo was bumping “Ice Ice Baby” while he was doing his bid in his own custom built prison? Let us know in the comments section below.

