Looks like Rick Ross is getting in the holiday spirit as he’s teaming up with the good people over at the Gopuff app to spread holiday joy at a discounted price.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Gopuff announced that Rozay will be taking on the role of Gopuff’s new Chief Delivery Boss on Dec. 31. And customers who use their app will be treated to discounted items such as champagne, snacks and other party supplies people will be looking to purchase to ring in the New Year.

Ross, for his part, was more than happy to be a part of the festivities. “When Gopuff asked for my help in making sure all of their customers can throw Boss New Year’s Eve parties, I had only one request: we have to do it BIG!” Ross said in a statement. “We’re bringing you Luc Belaire, 24¢ mini bottles of bubbly, and more – all delivered to your door in minutes on New Year’s Eve. It’s almost Too Good to Be True. Can’t wait to celebrate with Gopuff on December 31.”

Deals include .24 cents for select mini bottles of sparkling wine (limit two per customer), 24% off full-sized (750ml and 1.5L) bottles of Luc Belaire, of course, and 50% off essential party supplies.

Keep in mind that customers will also get 15% off of sparkling wines and champagne when purchasing three bottles at a time. Not bad at all.

Will you be using Gopuff’s app come New Year’s Eve next weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rick Ross & Gopuff Team Up For New Year’s Eve Deals & Savings was originally published on hiphopwired.com