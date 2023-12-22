Monica Steps Out In Chocolate Brown Rick Owens Boots And Loewe Sunnies

Monica is serving chocolate this holiday season – and the look is stylishly delicious. The “Angel Of Mine” singer shared multiple pictures of her all-brown ‘fit on Instagram on December 21.
While we tend to see more monochromatic black, cream, and red outfits this time of year, Monica’s ensemble proves that brown can also be an unexpected, sophisticated style slay. What is key to this look, however, is selecting the right hue of brown. Options include neutral browns, cool browns, and warm browns. Match the right brown color with your shade of melanin, and the look is just yummy!
Monica’s ‘fit is milk chocolate brown. She combines a comfy maxi puffer jacket with a deep V bodycon dress. She tops off the monochromatic moment with celebrity favorite accessories, including Rick Owens Cantilever 11 boots and Loewe inflated rectangular sunglasses.
See Monica’s Instagram post featuring the look below. “Auntie Been too Nice, I’m Back Stepping On Sh*t Sincerely “Miss Thang,” Monica says in her caption.
Fans jumped into Monica’s comment section, loving the chocolate moment. “Chocolate brownnn for the win!! Always a mf vibe ,” wrote one fan. “I need this entire Brown set ,” said another. Noting Monica’s love for gorgeous footwear, another fan wrote, “One thing about @monicadenise she gone wear some thigh highs .”
Monica slays in London with SWV and Joe
Monica rocked the look While performing at the RNB Xmas Ball 2023 in London. This holiday concert was the Atlanta native’s first return to the city in 30 years. According to social media captures, Monica performed a sensational set including “So Gone,” “Angel of Mine,” and “Love All Over Me.”
Joining Monica on stage were Coko, Taj, and LeLee of SWV and Joe, who rocked red outfits for the holiday season. SWV’s red hooded trend moment turned heads. While singing R&B classics “Right Here” and “Weak,” the trio wore red sheer sequined hooded tops with red patent leather cargo pants.
See their look, posted by Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, below.
RELATED
Monica Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Atlanta Songstress
Beyoncé Rocks An Alaïa Hooded Crop Top During Outing With Hubby Jay-Z
Monica Steps Out In Chocolate Brown Rick Owens Boots And Loewe Sunnies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
Join Us in the Spirit of Giving as We Kick Off The Great Holiday Giveback
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME
-
Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW