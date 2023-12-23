Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles is making history once again!

The seven-time Olympic medalist was just named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for 2023, and we don’t know of anyone more deserving! The news was announced on Friday, December 22 making this the third time that 26-year-old athlete has earned the title during her career, previously earning the title in 2016 and 2019.

After taking a brief hiatus from gymnastics, Biles announced her highly anticipated return to the sport in July 2023 and picked up right where she left off, completely dominating every event. She racked up a historic eighth all-around title at the U.S. championships and won her 20th world championship title all within a few months of returning. She even became the first woman to do the Yurchenko double pike which led to the vault being named after her. And finally, after clinching her sixth all-around title, she officially became the most decorated gymnast in history!

Off the mat, Biles is just as happy and successful. The beauty tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, in May 2023 and has been smiling ever since. The couple said “I do” in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tropical occasion featured 140 of the couple’s close friends and family and, according to what the athlete recently shared in an Instagram prompt, was her “best moment of 2023.”

While Simone Biles is certainly enjoying her marital bliss, she has expressed plans to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Should she step onto the mat once again, we already know that she’s going to rack up even more accolades like the GOAT she is!

Congratulations to Simone Biles!

Simone Biles Named 2023 ‘AP Female Athlete Of The Year’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com