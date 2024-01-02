Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Weeks after Cardi B and Offset had social media buzzing about their separation, the Bronx rapper and ATLien were seen ringing in the New Year together, and once again, seemingly on the road to reconciliation.

Still, that doesn’t mean the two are actually getting back together. According to TMZ, they have no plans to repair the relationship anytime soon, if ever. Though the two were spotted at a strip club in Miami, popping bottles and making it rain on the talent in attendance, the two simply turnt up for old time’s sake and even got busy afterwards. But they aren’t too keen on actually getting back together.

Taking to social media, Cardi admitted to creating the beast with two backs with her “ex” hubby but didn’t say they were officially working things out.

Relationships in 2023, right?

Though many feel this is just the first step to reconciliation, it doesn’t seem like that is actually the case. At least not yet.

TMZ reports:

In fact, Cardi has a message for folks thinking she’s back with Offset … “we not together.. we together when I say so not when you THINK so.”

Thing is … Cardi and Offset were both in Miami for work … they each had NYE gigs at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Offset performed at LIV and Cardi poolside – making this rendezvous pretty easy.

Naturally, fans were astonished at the unforeseen developments and took to social media to chime in on Cardi’s latest curveball. But that didn’t seem to bother the Grammy Award-winning rapper, who had a message for everyone on her X page.

If we’ve learned one thing about Cardi B, it’s that she’s going to do what she wants, when she wants and with who she wants, regardless of how anyone feels.

What do y’all think of Cardi B and Offset hooking up post-breakup? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B & Offset Hook Up For New Year’s Eve At Strip Club After Breaking Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com