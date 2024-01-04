Colman Domingo Being Eyed To Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang In The MCU?

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After Jonathan Majors was given the pink slip by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of domestic abuse this past December, many wondered if his Kang The Conqueror character in the MCU would be recast or removed altogether.

After rumors that Marvel was looking to replace the character with Dr. Doom as the main villain going forward, it seems like that may not be the case as a well-known Hollywood actor is said to be in the running to replace Majors as Kang The Conqueror in future MCU projects.

According to CBR, Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is being eyed as the top choice to take on the mantle of Kang and see the storyline that began in Season 1 of Loki through. Originally played by Jonathan Majors in the 2021 Disney+ series, Kang The Conqueror was poised to be the next big baddy of the Marvel Universe and was supposed to carry that title until the end of Phase 5. Now that Majors is on the outs, it seems like Domingo may be poised to make his MCU debut and give us a whole new take on The Conqueror.

CBR reports:

This has not been verified, and for now, it’s best to treat the rumor with a grain of salt. With that noted, the rumor is quickly getting attention online as fans discuss the idea of Domingo in the role. The actor is best known to Walking Dead fans for his role as Victor Strand in the first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, which just recently wrapped up its run, freeing up Domingo’s schedule in a big way. He also impressed critics with his acclaimed role in the Netflix movie Rustin, which earned Domingo a Golden Globe Award. Domingo would also win a Primetime Emmy Award for his guest role on HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

The man is an amazing actor, but we lowkey got used to Jonathan Majors’ iteration of the classic Marvel villain. He’s got his work cut out for him. Still, it is possible that Marvel decides to go the Dr. Doom route as fans have been begging for Dr. Victor Von Doom to make his proper MCU debut for years already.

Regardless, Marvel has to get this right as interest in Marvel films and series have waned over the past few years thanks to subpar films like The Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder. If they want to recharge the hype for the MCU, then Domingo’s going to have to be one helluva Kang, or Dr. Doom will have to make a big splash to get the streets talking and everyone running to theaters.

What do y’all think of Colman Domingo taking on the role of Kang The Conqueror? Should Marvel recast the role at all, or move on to a new villain? Let us know in the comments section below.

