Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.
The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
RELATED: UFC Fighter Says Match Was Rigged Because He’s A Trump Supporter
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Hit With TWO MORE Felony Charges
Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
2024 Movie Watchlist: 20 Must-See Films
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME