Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last few years you know that everything – literally, everything – has been more expensive since the world was savaged by the global pandemic. That trend is likely to carry into the new year, and Ohioans will soon learn what that looks like for some of the hottest home-buying markets in the country.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has three cities forecasted to rank inside the top 10 housing markets for 2024. Cincinnati ranks #2, Columbus is right behind them at #3, while Cleveland fits in at #7. Buffalo, New York is the #1 city on the list.

According to the report, “Zillow reported that cities on the list ‘should stand out as strong in a housing market still buffeted by low inventory and relatively high mortgage rates and prices.’”

In short, this means that prices may be spiked in areas on this list where competition will be higher and competition will be more fierce.

To read the entire post from ThE Columbus Dispatch CLICK HERE.

Ohio Predicted To Have 3 Of Top 10 Housing Markets In 2024 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com