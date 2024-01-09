Colombian Police Bust Drug Ring Exporting 5 Tons Of Cocaine A Month

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Colombian law enforcement have made a considerable dent into their narcotics problem. They have busted a cartel that allegedly moves five tons of cocaine a month.

Raw Story is reporting that local Bogota police have partnered with officials from Ecuador for a major bust of the Los Curva criminal organization. The ring is estimated to do about $2 billion in profits a year via an international network that distributes the illegal substance to various parts of the world including Europe. Lawmen also claim that Los Curva worked with the Sinaloa Cartel, ran formerly by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in Mexico.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), the two leaders were arrested. Brothers Hader and Dairon Cuero were nabbed on various drug trafficking charges; Hader is also wanted by the United States. “This operation stops the shipment of five tons of cocaine per month,” said General Nicolas Zapata, deputy director of Colombian National Police.

According to Reuters, William Villarroel, national director of Anti-Drug Investigations in Ecuador, detailed that their operation transported the cocaine via speed boats and other sea vessels that ran maritime routes to Mexico. “This network dedicated to international drug trafficking operated strategically by sea, coordinating Colombian and Ecuadorian citizens on the Ecuadorian coasts” per the official statement from Ecuador’s Interior Ministry (according to Google Translate).

The bust comes just days after the nine tons of cocaine was seized in Bolivia.

