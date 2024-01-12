Listen Live
“We Them Ones” Winning Weekend!

Published on January 12, 2024

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Columbus WW

Source: R1 Digital / BMN Entertainment

Listen all weekend for your chance to text to win a pair of tickets to the “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on Friday, February 9th at The Schott! Text ‘POWERTIX’ to 71007. Text message and data rates may apply.

