Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot

Sexyy Red is kicking off the new year with a brand new hairdo. On Jan. 9, the pregnant rap star took to Instagram donning dark brown beach waves that sprawled down her shoulders.

Dressed in a cozy white Juicy Couture tracksuit, the “Pound Town” hitmaker looked back at the camera as she teased the gram with a few smoldering poses during a maternity shoot. Red’s cute baby bump poked out from underneath her hoodie throughout the steamy photo carousel.

“You kno I’m fine asf,” the St. Louis rhymer captioned the post.

In the comments section, fans showered the mother to be with complements. Netizens said they were happy to see the pregnant rhymer trading in her signature red hair for a new look.

“Yeah leave the red hair I love this on you,” wrote one Instagram user.

“They don’t call ha sexyy for no reason,” another stan chimed in.

“She looks so much better without that red hair,” a third fan penned.

Red — real name Janae Nierah Wherry — tapped celebrity hairstylist Jayden Torres to create her luscious wavy brown tresses. Torres has worked with a star-studded list of clients from the Clermont Twins to rising rapper Cleotrapa. The hair guru was the mastermind behind Red’s flirty blonde look in December.

Sexyy Red opened up about her natural hair journey in August.

Red loves changing up her hair frequently, but wearing wigs and consistent styling has caused some wear and tear on her natural tresses. Over the summer, the “SkeeYee” artist opened up about her natural hair journey telling fans that she had cut “all” of her hair off a year ago to restore the health of her crown.

“My hair grew back way healthier and curlier,” she revealed, according to an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room.

We love to see it, Sexyy!

