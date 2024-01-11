Meta Quest & Music Valley Announces New Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat isn’t slated to hit the road until this summer in support of her latest studio album, Scarlet, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t have an opportunity to see her live. Meta Quest, the leading VR headset out, and Music Valley announced a new event, Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR

Doja Cat hit the road last year and rocked out for her legion of fans and now via Meta Quest, those who missed the shows will get a chance of a lifetime to see Doja up close and personal via Music Valley and Meta Horizon Worlds.

The upcoming event features footage from Doja’s sold-out stop in Detroit in 2023 and if you’ve checked out the Scarlet star’s live performances previously, you already know to expect eye-popping visuals and breathtaking vocals from one of music’s best performers.

“Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me. Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding. To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and The Diamond Bros for ‘Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR’ is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did,” Doja shared in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

The concert was produced and directed by The Diamond Bros and Josh Diamond shared in the following statement, “Doja Cat’s dynamic performance and stage design seemed almost purpose-built for VR. Between the immersive show direction and unique triangular stage, we couldn’t wait to capture it. We are beyond excited to have collaborated with Doja Cat and Meta on creating this unforgettable experience.”

Music Valley is a virtual desert concert venue with a mainstage screen that has featured the likes of Victoria Monèt, Jung Kook, Jack Harlow, and more. Meta Quest 2 and 3 owners can enter Meta Horizon Worlds and take a trip to Music Valley for free.

Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR makes its debut via Meta Horizon Worlds on Saturday, January 20 at 5 PM. RSVP here to get reminders leading up to this special event.

Check out a teaser trailer below.

—

Photo: Meta Quest

Meta Quest & Music Valley Announces New Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR was originally published on hiphopwired.com