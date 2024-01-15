Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest

Fellas and ladies! Valentine’s Day is coming, and we’re on the lookout for Columbus’ cutest couple! We want to spotlight the ultimate power couple in Columbus and show them some love. Tap in below or our Power 107.5 app to nominate you and bae or another adorable couple to win the bragging rights of ‘Columbus’ Cutest Couple’! The power couple will receive ‘The Ultimate Date Night’! Submit your nomination for Columbus’ cutest couple today!
-
Fantasia Bodies The National Anthem At The College Football National Championship
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME