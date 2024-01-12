Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Bow down everyone for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has returned! After taking a two-year long sabbatical, Mary J. Blige comes through with some new work and seems ready to retake her throne and once again reign as her highness of R&B.

Linking up with Remy Ma and DJ Khaled for the visuals to “Gone Forever,” Mary J. and Remy have a girls night out and hit the club in their best “F*ck ‘em” dresses and pop bottle with their crew while DJ Khaled plays the cut. We’re not gonna lie, we’re still mourning the death of the “Black Love” that Remy and Papoose exemplified.

Back on the streets, Benny The Butcher hits the hardwood and for his gritty clip to “Bron” the slaughterer from Buffalo drops his bars on a basketball court while students of the game sharpen their skills all around him.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Millyz, and more.

MARY J. BLIGE FT. REMY MARTIN & DJ KHALED “GONE FOREVER”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BRON”

PLIES – “RICH NI**A SH*T”

MILLYZ – “LAST TIME”

OT THE REAL, ARAABMUZIK FT. ROME STREETZ – “BLOOD STAINS”

ROME STREETZ – “BLACK MAGIC”

ASIA MIKAYLA – “MY WAY”

SIN THE WINNER – “REST IN PISS”

Mary J. Blige ft. Remy Ma & DJ Khaled “Gone Forever,” Benny The Butcher “Bron” & More | Daily Visuals 1.12.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com