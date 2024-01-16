Tisha Campbell Dazzles At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards For ‘Martin’ Reunion

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tisha Campbell-Martin lit up the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Jan. 15.

Campbell, 55, shined in a dazzling Terani Couture gown that she styled with elegant leather gloves adorned with statement rings. Complete with off-the-shoulder straps and a sexy cutout, the House Party star looked like a million bucks for her big award show debut.

Campbell elevated the Terani Couture look with wavy curls and dark black mascara thanks to celebrity hairstylist Nikk Rokks and makeup guru Ilene Gama. Take a look at a few more photos of the Hollywood star’s show-stopping Terani Couture outfit below.

The Cast Of ‘Martin’ Reunite

Campbell and the entire cast of Martin took to the stage on Monday to present the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award during the Emmys. It was the first time in years that the Tinseltown star had reunited with Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II since their iconic show aired from 1992 to 1997.

“Wow, this is a real moment. A special moment,” Lawrence, the star of the beloved comedy, told the audience as he walked onstage to greet his co-hosts in a living room that looked identical to his Detroit apartment on the long-running series.

The cast gave the actor a nod right before Payne, who played Cole Brown on the show, joked that the cast would finally receive an Emmy award.

“Yeah, we’re getting our Emmy tonight,” Payne, 54, quipped. “As a matter of fact, I got my speech on deck, too.”

Campbell quickly interjected, “No, no, no. Carl, we’re not winning an Emmy tonight. Please, sit your butt down. Please, sit down.”

Arnold also jumped in to clear up the confusion for the audience.

“Carl, we’re presenting an award. Not being presented with one knucklehead.”

Then, Campbell steered the conversation back to a serious note. The Little Shop of Horrors actress pointed out how Martin had never received an Emmy award or nomination over the years despite having “132 episodes” and “huge ratings.”

“I mean, we should’ve won an Emmy during our run, but we were never even nominated despite our 132 episodes, our huge ratings and being syndicated so much that it’s a little hard for me to see the ’90s spankless version of myself every night. You know what I’m saying, right, Tichina?”

Arnold, 54, flashed a look of confusion at her former castmate.

“No, I still look good,” she said.

