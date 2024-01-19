A Dream Come True: Longtime Anime Enthusiast Megan Thee Stallion Will Present At The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion’s Anime dreams are coming true. The hot girl rapper will join her fellow anime fans in Tokyo to present the winners at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Read more details about this opportunity and how the community embraces Meg inside.

The three-time Grammy award winning artist is adding Anime to her resume. She has been a longtime Anime enthusiast and is excited for the opportunity to recognize some of her favorites in the industry.

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite

characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles!” Megan said in a statement to Blavity. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world.”

The popular Anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, will hosts its 8th Annual ceremony this year. This year’s event will take place on Mar. 2 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo.

Megan will join a star-studded lineup of presenters, who will cover the entire awards show from the preshow to the live ceremony. Other presenters include actress Iman Vellani, Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, Japanese night club host Roland, American model Aquaria, British rapper Che Lingo, content creator Lena Lemon, artist Yaeji and singer Ylona Garcia.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini revealed that the event will recognize a wide range of creators in the world of Japanese animation, including musicians and performers.

“With more than 30 anime studios, 5 streaming platforms, 50 series and films, and over 50 voice actors, the nominees for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards represent the world-class creatives powering the global love of anime,” Purini said in a statement. “We’re proud to present this year’s nominees and look forward to the show where we, with our incredible slate of global presenters, will celebrate anime’s ability to captivate fans around the world.”

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will give the opening remarks at the ceremony. The hosts for the show will be actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.

In an interview with GQ back in 2020, Megan shared that Anime is part of her daily life. Her love for the genre runs deep and has influenced her fashion and beauty looks, music and visuals.

“I literally begin my day watching anime, and I end my day watching anime,” Megan told GQ.

So much so, one Manga artist showed their love for Megan with a series of drawings inspired by her looks. Shöta Noguchi, who assists My Hero Academia creator Köhei Horikoshi, uses Megan as reference for the character Mirko. Noguchi has done numerous Megan Thee Stallion-inspired Mirko illustrations featuring the rapper’s iconic poses and outfits.

Check out some of the illustrations below:

The Houston Hottie continues to celebrate many firsts. She was recognized as TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020 and went on to grace the cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue in 2022.

Now, she’s taking her talents to Tokyo with the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Be sure to visit the Anime Awards website to vote for the nominees of this year’s ceremony.

Go Meg!

