No Purple Cigars At The Oscars

Congratulations to Danielle Brooks, who is the only actor from the new, on-screen adaptation of The Color Purple to be nominated for an Oscar. The record breaking film was the most watched movie on Christmas day since 2009, generating $18 million opening day, $7 million on day two and $3.8 million by the third day.

Brooks sits in the category for Best Actress In A Supporting Role with, the popular Oppenheimer actress, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera (“Barbie”), Jodie Foster (“Nyad”) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”). This entire category except, Jodie Foster, is celebrating their first ever Oscar nomination, while Foster is celebrating her first nomination in 29 years. If Brooks takes the statue home, she’ll be two categories away from being an EGOT and can add this to her already long list of awards and recognition. The Oscars air March 10th, 2024.