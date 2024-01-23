Self-Proclaimed Voice For Straight People Boosie Badazz Accuses The LGBTQ+ Community of “Bullying The World”

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Proud homophobe Boosie Badazz and his obsession with the LGBTQ+ community continues. After walking out of The Color Purple because “it seemed gay,” pretty much telling us he doesn’t read, the rapper now feels heterosexuals are being bullied for being straight.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Boosie Badazz is again focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper took to Instagram Live to remind us he’s a raging homophobe.

According to the Lousiana rapper, the LGBTQ+ community is bullying heterosexuals into feeling ashamed about their sexuality, and he wants them to know that he will not be intimidated.

During his Jan. 21 Live, he said he is “speaking up for straight people” and will not be silenced.

Per HipHopDX:

“No gay shit? Bro y’all bullies, bruh,” he said. “I guess I’m the only one who speak up for straight people, so I’m gay. Anybody who speak up for straight people, y’all say gay. Sh*t be crazy.

“Y’all done bullied the whole world. Athletes, rappers scared to say they straight. Rappers and athletes scared to even say they like women. They scared they gon’ get bullied, bro. Y’all done bullied the whole world. Except me. Except me!”

He continued: “I’ll blow y’all a**es down. You know me. But y’all done bullied all the athletes, all the rappers. They can’t even say they like p***y. Y’all can come into my Live and call me whatever.

“You can call me that because you know I’m not that and I’m not cool with it being pushed on the kids. But you can come on my Live. I’m a try to block you but so many y’all be coming on my Live calling me gay just ’cause I don’t like d**k. The sh*t crazy.”

Bruh what? Yes, it sounds even stupider watching him go on this ridiculous rant.

Of course, X, formerly Twitter, never misses an opportunity to point out his weird obsession with the LGBTQ+ community.

Boosie Badazz just needs to shut up.

Self-Proclaimed Voice For Straight People Boosie Badazz Accuses The LGBTQ+ Community of “Bullying The World” was originally published on hiphopwired.com