Too $hort’s been in the rap game for decades now, and though the man hasn’t been in the booth continuing to build his legacy, the rap legend has been working on another project but in the cinematic field.
According to TMZ, the “Freaky Tales” rapper just premiered his film, Freaky Tales at the Sundance Film Festival. Interestingly enough the film featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names today, which is amazing given the film was inspired by Too $hort’s life growing up in Oakland in the ’80s. An “anthology horror-movie-thriller-comedy,” Freaky Tales is four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland and will of course feature much of $hort’s music. We’re sure his music was bumping in his hometown during that era.
TMZ reports:
Too $hort Debuts New Film ‘Freaky Tales’ At Sundance Film Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Fantasia Bodies The National Anthem At The College Football National Championship
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Win $500 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME
-
Tried It: Natural Hair Wigs Will Have Your Friends Saying, ‘What Weave?’
-
Bambi Talks New Book 'Mommy, I Want to Go Home,' Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!