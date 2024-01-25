Tika Sumpter Gives Feminine Main Character Energy At The Premiere of ‘Underdoggs’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tika Sumpter has been eating up the girlies lately – and we thought you should know. Over the last few days, the actress has been dropping fire looks and slaying to the ‘gawds.

Her most recent jaw-dropping ensemble was seen at the world premiere of her new film ‘Underdoggs.’ Produced by Snoop Dogg, the film is a new sports comedy premiering on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. Tika plays a childhood cartoon phenomenon, Sonic The Hedgehog.

Walking the carpet along with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Omarion, KaMillion, Chasity Saunders, and Kandi Burruss, Tika stood out as if she stepped right out of a magazine. She nearly shut the carpet down with her main character energy.

The movie star wore a $4,320 dress and a $2720 blazer from Lebanese luxury fashion brand Jean-Louis Sabaji. The set came directly from the brand’s Ready To Wear Spring and Summer 2024 Runway Collection.

Tika’s peach dress was short yet tasteful. Made of peach silk satin, the dress was A-line and strapless with handstitched laser cut butterflies sewn effortlessly. Her matching long-line blazer was the same color and style and featured long sleeves. Tika matched her feminine, flirty look with a playful blunt bob with a sexy edge and red lips.

Bryon Javar styled the 43-year-old’s look.

Tika’s Press Tour of Trend-setting Style

Bryon and Tika are a match made in fashion heaven. Taking a page from recent show-stopping The Color Purple actresses like Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, Tika, and her stylist have been leveraging her current press tour to showcase her style. And we are so glad they have.

While taking interviews on January 22 and 23, Tika rocked two looks we loved. The first was from Black designer Harbison Studio.

A hot pink suit with matching nude shoes, the look showcased Tika’s chocolate melanin skin and sexy long legs. We also loved the suit’s skirt details, which had a high waist and exaggerated gold buttons. The high-waisted detail provides a fun alternative to the classic suit staple.

Tika’s second slay screamed edgy, cool girl with its oversized blazer, leather bandeau top, and skirt. Outfit details include pieces from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Le Silla. Switching up her hair to complete the “cool girl” aesthetic, Tika rocked a slicked-back middle part with a ponytail and a dark lippie.

Keep the fashion slays coming, Tika! We are taking notes.

RELATED

Tika Sumpter Steps Out In A Gold Suit For ‘Sonic Movie 2’ Premiere

Tika Sumpter Gives Feminine Main Character Energy At The Premiere of ‘Underdoggs’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com