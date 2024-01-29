Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail After Girlfriend Refutes Domestic Violence Claims

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic for domestic violence, but the embattled rapper might get off scot-free as his girlfriend is unwilling to cooperate with authorities.

Dailymail UK is reporting that Tekashi was released from jail on bond after his girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, refused to talk to authorities about the incident that her mother, Wanda Díaz, reported to the police. Looks like Yailin can teach Tekashi a thing or two about keeping your lips sealed. Tekashi was taken into custody on January 17 after Wanda Díaz accused the rapper of assaulting both her and her daughter, Yailin.

When it came time to show up in court and co-sign the claims, Yailin La Más Viral denied her mother’s claims and told Judge Fátima Veloz that Tekashi never put his hands on her.

Per Dailymail UK:

Díaz, who did not attend the hearing because she was feeling ill because of a complication from a cosmetic surgery, accused Tekashi of beating her and Yailin Las Más Viral.

Díaz spoke during a live YouTube stream of Alofoke Radio Show moments after Tekashi was arrested while he was attempting to leave the country and revealed that he assaulted them after she tried to stop him from beating her daughter.

‘One time I was with her, they were arguing, he pushed me, he slammed me because I got involved, because he hit my daughter,’ she said. ‘I was thrown to the ground. (Tekashi’s) security did not do anything. I was there telling him not to continue beating my daughter and he kept on and I got involved.’

Judge Veloz imposed a bail of 30,000 pesos (about $509) on Tekashi which he gladly paid and walked out a free man.

Still, Tekashi is barred from leaving the Dominican Republic until he settles his original assault case that got him stuck over there in the first place. Back in October of 2023, Tekashi was arrested when he tried to flee the country after allegedly assaulting music producers, Cristian Rojas y Nelson Hilario. The most famous snitch in Hip-Hop history got jealous of the two men for spending too much time in the studio with his girlfriend, Yailin.

After he and a few of his friends jumped the two men, Tekashi tried to hightail it back to the U.S. only to get arrested at the airport after authorities noticed there was a warrant for his arrest. No word on when that original case might get settled and Tekashi can make his way back to the States, but best believe no one on this side of town misses having Tekashi out and about in America. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Yailin saying Tekashi never assaulted her? Is she speaking the truth or covering for her man? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail After Girlfriend Refutes Domestic Violence Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com