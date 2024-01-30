Go Behind The Scenes Of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone is still talking about Megan Thee Stallion’s January 26 drop of “Hiss.” And now the rapper is giving fans a behind-the-scenes view of her new music video.

Keep scrolling for Meg’s BTS.

Megan’s new song definitely has a “stop the world” kind of quality. From its lyrical daggers and addictive flow to its fire video visuals and stand-out style, “Hiss” became an instant culture classic in hours.

Nicki Minaj’s response to Megan over the weekend created even more buzz (which is ironic when you think about Meg’s lyrics of her haters getting 24 hours of attention whenever they mention her name.) Those that didn’t plan on listening to the banger, did, in reaction to Nicki’s comments.

And the “feud” has led to a new song from Nicki (“Big Foot”) and top accolades and high streaming numbers for both. According to Forbes, “Hiss” currently ranks No. 1 on U.S. Spotify, with over 1.6 million streams in the last day. “Hiss” and “Big Foot” rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the U.S. Apple Music chart.

Megan remains unbothered by ‘Hiss’ beef, drops BTS visuals for fans

Building off the popularity of her recent single, Meg is giving fans a peek behind the scenes of “Hiss.” The 28-year-old chooses not to officially respond to Nicki, instead opting to show fans how much work she puts into her videos through BTS footage.

“I do all my stunts,” Megan said in an Instagram reel on January 30. “Yall better appreciate this sh*t.” she joked.

While playing the opening bars of “Hiss,” Megan’s new reel shares footage of the rapper getting touched up by makeup artists, talking to directors and staff about scenes, critiquing her captures in real-time, and being suspended in mid-air.

The clip focuses on the beginning of Meg’s new video, where she hatches from an egg. BTS closeups show outfit details and touch-ups – it looks like those custom red ropes kept moving as she flowed – and the large glass installation that the Houston native emerges from.

As we watched the clip, we couldn’t help but wonder how Megan is doing all of this without a major label backing her. Talk about real hot girl ‘ish. We can see why some are so obsessed.

Megan often shares behind-the-scenes footage with fans on her YouTube page. BTS footage from “Cobra,” “Body,” and “Plan B” is viewable now.

