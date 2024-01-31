Terrence Howard Will Star Opposite Kevin Hart & Samuel L. Jackson In Peacock Limited Series ‘Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Terrence Howard will star opposite Kevin Hart and Samuel L. Jackson in new limited series “Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist.” Read more about the exciting series coming to Peacock.

In an exclusive to Deadline, Howard is the latest addition to the limited series headed to Peacock. The “Best Man: The Final Chapters” actor will reunite with Craig Brewer, who is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. The pair worked together on Brewer’s notable 2005 feature Hustle & Flow, in which Howard starred and earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. They also worked together on the Fox series “Empire,” starring Howard and directed and produced by Brewer.

The Peacock series “Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist” follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.

Howard comes on to play the series regular role of Richard “Cadillac” Wheeler, a gangster and associate of the Council of 12.

The announcement comes after he signed with Independent Artist Group back in November 2023, and after shedding light on how he had not been properly compensated on previous projects. Howard is managed by Mira Howard. A few of his other upcoming projects include John Ridley’s Netflix film Shirley, starring Regina King as America’s first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm.

“Fight Night” is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna based on the eponymous podcast from iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures and Will Packer Media. Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch serve as showrunners; they exec produce alongside Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hart’s Hartbeat, Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts, Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson. Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown and Studio 43’s Kenny Burns will co-executive produce. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming series.

