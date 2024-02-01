One Night Only Screening: Singer Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ Documentary [WATCH]

Black history month celebrates icons, legends, and history-makers that paved the way, and this guest is no different. After fourty years of telling us ‘I Will Survive’, she is finally showing us exactly how..for one night only!

Singer Gloria Gaynor discusses the release of an upcoming documentary about her life. The disco legend’s movie not only details her rise to stardom, but gets candid about the mental, physical, and emotional turmoil she endured. Gaynor credits her faith in God for always getting her through tough times, then and now.

“I hope that the difficulties that I went through and how I overcame them will encourage other people …If they are faithful and trust the Lord…he will see them through whatever…” -Gloria Gaynor

The movie, hailed by critics as “…affectionate and engrossing…” and “…[inspiring] the audience to believe it’s never too late to do whatever it is you want…”, is a celebration of an icon and a testament to the power of resilience!

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive Exclusively in Theaters February 13, 2024!

