Win Usher Cash & Prizes For the Big Game!

Gear up for Sunday, the Usher way! Listen for the Usher Sounder to win the Usher Prize Pack including a $50 gift card, Flat Screen Upgrade, and MORE just in time for the Big Game & Halftime Show! 🏈
Usher’s new album “Coming Home” available Feb. 9th!
Powered By GAMMA & Mega
LISTEN LIVE
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
Win $500 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!
-
The InstaGrammys: Vote for YOUR Favorite Grammy Nominee!
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″