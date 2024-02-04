Kandi Burruss Says She Is Not Returning To Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Is it the end of a reality TV era?

That’s the question many are asking after Kandi Burruss announced that she will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. While speaking to HelloBeautiful at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the Xscape member dropped a little tea about her fate in the housewives franchise.

“I made the decision that I am not coming back,” Kandi confirmed to us while wearing a silver and black ombre halter-style sequin fringe gown from Retrofete. Her hair was parted to the side with glamorous waves cascading down her shoulders.

Kandi Burruss tells HB she is leaving RHOA, Bravo producers reportedly asked her to return.

Kandi said she didn’t originally plan on sharing news this soon, but then changed her mind. The Atlanta star continued, “But the truth of the matter is after having these months while they were doing their, whatever, looking to shake up the cast, I was doing a lot of other things. I’ve spent more time with my kids, obviously, then I’ve been working on some other projects, writing more, and in the studio more.”

According to the 47-year-old, Bravo producers did ask her to come back to the show. There were items in the producers’ contract, however, that Kandi says she didn’t agree with.

See HB’s interview below.

Bravo has been rumored for some time to be changing the RHOA cast

According to many sources – inside and outside of the franchise – there has been a want for a cast shake-up for some time. Some news sites have even reported that Bravo started outreach to other leading Atlanta women.

The network hasn’t officially announced any news since the RHOA Season 15 reunion in the summer/fall of 2023. Rumor mills, gossip sites and fans in the network’s place have been filling the information void ever since.

Some former and current cast members have also jumped into the online conversation.

RHOA fans know Kandi’s comments about the fate of the show have varied. She told E! News in November 2023 she thought there would be changes to the cast of the show but couldn’t confirm who. Speed up to this January, BOSSIP reported that Kandi shared on social media that the network was still silent and that “people had things to do.”

While enjoying tonight’s Grammys, Kandi seemed hopeful about her projects in the future and her relationship with Bravo. Also speaking with Variety, she denied saying that she would “never return” to the cast.

Kandi has been on RHOA since 2009. She is the longest-running housewife in the franchise to date.

RELATED

Are Changes To ‘RHOA’ Coming? NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Speak On The Bravo Show

Kandi Burruss Introduced Her Athleisure Wear Line In A Funny Instagram Video

Kandi Burruss Says She Is Not Returning To Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com