Beyoncé Brings Luxury ‘Cowboy Couture’ To The Grammys

Beyoncé skipped the 66th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet, but we caught her several times during the evening show’s broadcast. Honestly, she and the entire Carter Clan became the topic of conversation once cameras panned to their front-row table.

The Carters were dripping in Black excellence and slaying in style. Let’s get into outfit details.

Beyoncé takes luxury ‘cowboy couture to the Grammys

Sitting in a western-inspired look from Pharrell Williams’s recent collection, Beyoncé proved that she will forever set trends and help define “it girl” style. The Renaissance Queen rocked a custom variation of the closing look of Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2024 menswear runway collection.

The model wore a full suit, as shown below.

Beyoncé’s take brought femininity and chicness. She wore fitted shorts adorned with an LV monogram buckle and a contrasting oversized black and silver studded leather jacket in the classic damier pattern. Bey kept the runway’s white button-up with turquoise buttons and a black leather tie. And she topped off the look with a wide-brim white hat that had many thinking back to the Renaissance with its blinged-out disco version.

Only Queen Bey could bring cowboy couture and metallic realness in this show-stopping way. Talk about ‘cowboy couture’!

The 32-time Grammy winner posted images of her rodeo look on her Instagram profile. We are gagging with each carousel shot – and so is the Bey Hive!

The Carter’s Grammy ‘fits stole the show

Next to Beyoncé sat a glowing Blue Ivy, who is also becoming a style maven in her own right. The 12-year-old matched her mother’s fly in an off-the-shoulder cream molded gown and chunky boots.

Audience members got a good look at Blue Ivy’s ‘fit while she stood on stage with Jay-Z. (Wearing a black Givenchy suit, Jay Z accepted Doctor Dre’s Global Impact Award).

Blue Ivy’s dress from Vivienne Westwood flowed as she glided up the steps. Her hair was styled in long braids with curly ends and a middle part. See Blue’s full look below. We are sure the Ivy League approves.

