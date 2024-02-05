That Mexican OT & DaBaby “Point Em Out,” Kodak Black “11am In Malibu” & More | Daily Visuals 2.5.24

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since coming into the rap game, That Mexican OT has been considered one of the illest spitters of the new generation with many comparing his style to that of DaBaby and while fans have been clamoring for the two to collaborate on a track it never happened. Until now.

Linking up for the visuals to “Point Em Out,” That Mexican OT and DaBaby get creative with it and recreate a classic story from Pulp Fiction with the two taking on the roles of Vincent and Jules as they shake down some unsuspecting foos before hitting the streets in some wild wigs and black suits. Would love it if these two dropped a mixtape together.

Back on the sunny side of things, Kodak Black seems to be enjoying his best life and in his clip for “11am In Malibu” the Floridian takes to the tennis court to show everyone that he will not be getting anywhere near the U.S. Open anytime soon. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Big Moochie Grape, Skilla Baby, and more.

THAT MEXICAN OT & DABABY – “POINT EM OUT”

KODAK BLACK – “11AM IN MALIBU”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “WAKE EM UP”

SKILLA BABY – “PLATE”

SLEAZYWORLD GO – “32 BARS”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CLASS OF 2024”

4FARGO FT. JACQUEES – “SHE’LL BE OK”

EBK ESKI & GHERBO – “EUCLID DAYS”

BABYTRON & G HERBO – “EQUILIBRIUM”

