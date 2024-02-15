What Happened To Na’Ziyah Harris? Family Of Missing Teen Wants Answers

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Na’Ziyah, a 13-year-old Black girl from the Detroit area, has been missing for more than a month. Now, authorities and loved ones are pleading for the public’s help.

Na’Ziyah has been missing since Jan. 9, when she “was last seen in the area of Cornwall and 3 Mile Drive,” according to a post published to the Detroit Police Department’s Facebook page.

At a press conference Feb. 14, Labrit Jackson, the Chief of the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Department of Public Safety, said that family members reported Na’Ziyah missing on Jan. 9. The police department launched a preliminary investigation the following day. The teen was last seen exiting a school bus, according to the Associated Press. Jackson and law enforcement officials vowed to use every resource in their power to bring Na’Ziyah back home to safety. They encouraged anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Na’Ziyah’s grandmother Anette Harris urged the public to contact police with any information.

Anette Harris, Na’Ziyah’s grandmother, broke down into tears during the emotional press conference.

“I’m asking anyone that knows anything about my granddaughter, please contact the police department,” the heartbroken grandmother said. “She’s been missing for a very long time. Na’Ziyah is a very sweet child. This is not of her character.”

Anette and family members have been searching everywhere for the precious teen since she went missing in January. On Wednesday, police went door to door to search for the 13-year-old.The matriarch begged for the public to step in and help out with their search efforts.

“We’ve been looking for her. We’ve been passing out flyers. We’ve been calling people, knocking on doors… Please contact the police department. Her life could be in danger.”

Deputy Chief Kari Sloan also conveyed profound worry regarding the wellbeing and safety of the missing teenager. She emphasized that the police are diligently revisiting and re-evaluating all witness statements and interviews. Sloan urged anyone with information connected to the case to promptly reach out to law enforcement.

Additionally, authorities have engaged in discussions with Na’Ziyah’s school-aged acquaintances and have been searching social media for any unusual activity. They hope to find clues about her interactions leading up to her disappearance.

Jackson and officials said it was too early in the investigation to tell what happened to Na’Ziyah, but authorities “are not ruling anything out,” DPD Chief James White said. “We’re hopeful that we find her well, but we can’t operate on hope,” he added.

Harris was last seen wearing a white, pink, and black jacket with a hood that had brown fur on it, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

