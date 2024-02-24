‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton Is Reportedly Not Returning For Season 16

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Marlo Hampton is reportedly not returning to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

PEOPLE magazine broke the news of Marlo’s departure late on February 23. The celebrity publication spoke with the Atlanta star about the change.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past,” the 48-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Marlo continued by saying she looks forward to spending more time with her nephews, who are in “pivotal stages of their academic adolescence,” and returning to her fabulous life.

Marlo ended her statement by thanking the franchise for allowing her “to bring awareness to foster care, [her] non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase [her] fashion showroom, Le’Archive.” She said she hopes to work with the network in the future.

Marlo Hampton – one of the most fashionable members of “The Talls”

Marlo’s first appearance on RHOA was during Season 4 as the ‘fashionable’ and opinionated friend to NeNe Leakes. Fans became interested in her stylish closet, access to luxury brands and items, and over-the-top lifestyle. Eventually, Marlo, along with NeNe and another former castmate, Cynthia Bailey, became known as “the Talls.” (Each glamazon is over 5’10.)

Speed up to two years ago, Marlo finally earned her own Atlanta Peach as a full-time housewife. Fans became invested in her seemingly “rags to riches” story and hustle mentality. Marlo opened up about struggles in her childhood, issues with her mother, and her role as a guardian amid business ventures, slaying events, and hanging with other housewives.

While fans will miss Marlo’s antics, slays, and “drained exits,” her departure further confirms rumors about concerns had by Bravo producers. Gossip on “show shakeups” started nearly as soon as Season 15 ended in 2023. According to insiders, production stopped, and cast members went for months unsure about their fate.

Marlo is now the second member of the Season 15 cast to confirm their departure. (Though, HB is also hearing unconfirmed rumors that Sanya Richards-Ross may be departing). Earlier this month, Kandi Burruss announced that she disagreed with her new proposed Bravo contract and was excited to focus on other projects.

Porsha Williams, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Simon Guobadia, is returning and is the only confirmed Season 16 cast member at this time.

In honor of her departure, see one of our favorite one-liners from RHOA star Marlo Hampton.

RELATED

RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Recalls How She First Found Out She Got Her Peach: ‘It’s An Amazing Feeling’

Kandi Burruss Says She Is Not Returning To Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta‘

Porsha Williams Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton Is Reportedly Not Returning For Season 16 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com