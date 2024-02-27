Wyclef Jean To Perform At Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wyclef Jean is going to be rocking in the Bahamas. The Fugees rapper and producer will be returning to the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) where he’ll be headlining a late-night concert at the event’s signature Jerk Jam.

The Jerk Jam is hosted by chef’s JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine and is just one of the five-day festival’s numerous events that feature acclaimed chefs showing off their talents, and serving up good food and strong spirits. Running from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17, 2024, the NPIWFF is touting “renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities” presenting numerous live demos, tasting events, happy hours and dining. Some of those acclaimed culinary icons include José Andrés (whose restaurant Fish at the resort is a must), Alex Guarnaschelli, Duff Goldman, Nobu Matsuhisa, Alon Shaya and Andrew Zimmern.

Some of the notable events on the packed schedule include Tacos & Tequila with Andrew Zimmern and celebrity DJ Kim Lee on Thursday (March 14), set to include any taco you can think of along with Festival mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, and a Taste of Paradise with Zimmern, Michael White and Alon Shaya, featuring food from local and visiting chefs, on Friday (March 15).

Wyclef, who recently dropped a new single called “Paper Right,” was on hand at the inaugural NPWIFF last year and returns to help celebrate the revered Carribean dish and beach side event will feature grilled meats and seafood along with hand-crafted cocktails and libations. Also, Bishop Hezekiah Xzavier Walker, Jr. will be holding down a Gospel Brunch on Sunday (March 17) at Atlantis’ Café Martinique.

The NPIWFF’s proceeds will help support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation which is dedicated to saving marine life and habitats throughout the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale right now at npiwff.org .

