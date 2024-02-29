Mint Condition’s Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In ‘Super Freak: The Rick James Story’ Musical

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Stokely of R&B group Mint Condition will join the cast of “Super Freak: The Rick James Story,” as the legend himself. Je’Caryous Johnson Entertainment, in collaboration with executive producer Ty James, shared the latest addition to the cast today (Feb. 29). Read more details inside.

The incomparable R&B sensation, Stokley is known for his dynamic stage presence and undeniable talent. Now, he’s gearing up to step into the iconic role of Rick James, bringing to life the legendary singer’s electrifying persona and timeless music.

“Super Freak: The Rick James Story” delves deep into the tumultuous life and extraordinary talent of the legendary musician, exploring the highs and lows of his career against the backdrop of his unforgettable hits. Audiences will be transported on a musical journey through James’ groundbreaking music and the compelling narrative of his life, filled with passion, excess, and undeniable talent.

Ty James, executive producer and daughter of the late Rick James, expressed her excitement about the casting announcement, saying, “I am so excited that we were able to cast such an amazing, talented cast. I know playing my dad is stepping into some big shoes, but I am confident Stokley will kill it. My dad would be so proud.”

Renowned playwright and producer Je’Caryous Johnson also weighed in on the announcement.

“It’s an honor to partner with Ty James to create, celebrate and cement the legacy and musical genius of Rick James with the world,” Johnson shared in the statement. “We have such an amazing cast. I am so delighted to have Stokley, the voice of Mint Condition, bring the character of Rick James to life. It takes a talent such as Stokley who is a master of many instruments to fill the shoes of a maestro like Rick James. This musical will undoubtedly shock the world and open people’s eyes to just how much of a Super Freakin’ genius Rick James was.”

The Grammy nominated vocalist, songwriter and producer is well-known as the lead singer and rummer for the beloved R&B group, Mint Condition. With a decades long career under his musical belt, Stokley has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and continues to captivate audiences with his soulful performances. His latest album, Sankofa, has garnered critical acclaim and produced multiple Billboard chart-topping singles.

“Super Freak: The Rick James Story” will embark on a nationwide tour, captivating audiences in cities across the United States. The tour kicks off on March 14th at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX, and will continue through June, culminating in a series of performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets for “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” are now available for purchase online here, offering fans the opportunity to experience the electrifying journey of one of music’s most iconic figures.

Congrats, Stokely!

