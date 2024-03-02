ATLANTA, Ga. — The CDC says Americans with COVID no longer have to isolate for five days.
The agency revealed new guidance for COVID and other respiratory infections Friday. But, it added that it urges those who end isolation to wear a mask and limit close contact with others.
New guidelines say those with COVID can return to normal daily activities if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours without the help of medications or if their symptoms have been improving.
The agency’s director said the goal “is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed.”
The post CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines was originally published on wibc.com
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Zachary Boyd's Mother Says There's Two Sides of the Story, Son Being Misrepresented In The Media
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion
-
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles