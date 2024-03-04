Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn 2009 NBA Finals Jersey Sells For Almost $1 Million

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As NBA memorabilia reaches recording-breaking prices, few goods can compare to the prices of jerseys once worn by Kobe Bryant.

One of the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s jerseys has sold for an astronomical $915,000. The game-worn top is from Game 3 of the Laker’s battle against the Orlando Magic in the 2009 Finals, and even though Bryant didn’t win the game, it’s still worth a pretty penny.

The auction was held by Goldin Auctions, boasting that Bryant rocked it on June 9, 2009, during the away game, where he dropped a game-high 31 points and eight assists in a 108-104 loss.

The listing’s description delves into the lore behind the game, which saw an underdog Magic team taking on the Lakers equipped with the Black Mamba, Pau Gasol, and helmed by Phil Jackson.

Despite being in the second half of his career, Bryant managed to pull out a gentlemen’s sweep of 4-1, and the jersey is from the only game his team lost in the series, en route to his first Finals MVP Award.

The jersey comes with all the trimmings you’d expect from game-worn gear, like a Larry O’Brien patch on the chest and a letter of authentication from the NBA, hoping the buyer’s purchase enhances their sports memorabilia collection.

“An Adidas NBA AUTHENTICS manufacturer’s tag, containing an attached size ’54’ flag, as well as ‘2008-09’ and ‘LENGTH +4’ flags, is embroidered on the jersey’s front left tail. Below the Nike tag is MeiGray Group “NBA GameWorn 2008-2009 Season” tag serial-numbered ‘AM010669.’ The jersey comes with an LOA from MeiGray (AM010669), who have conclusively photo-matched the jersey to Game 3 of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic on Jun. 9,” reads the description.

After winning the Finals in 2009, Bryant led the Lakers to another Championship the following year –which would also be his last– against the Boston Celtics.

