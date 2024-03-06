CHARLESTON, S.C. — GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has ended her presidential campaign.
The decision comes after former President Trump won 14 of the 16 state and territorial primaries that took place on Super Tuesday.
Haley made a speech in Charleston, South Carolina later today. In the speech, Haley did not endorse anyone, as expected, but instead encouraged Trump to convince her supporters to vote for him.
The decision also comes nearly a month after Haley vowed to not end her presidential campaign.
The post Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Nikki Haley Ends Presidential Campaign was originally published on wibc.com
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Zachary Boyd's Mother Says There's Two Sides of the Story, Son Being Misrepresented In The Media
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?
-
Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!
-
BREAKING: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After 13-Year Career with Philadelphia Eagles