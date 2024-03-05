Amanda Responds To TMZ Flipping Her Words | The Amanda Seales Show

It’s no secret that Amanda is a pretty well-known person around these here Hollywood streets. That’s why it came as no real surprise when TMZ approached her this past Monday (March 4) to get an opinion on President Biden’s support (or lack thereof!) of Palestine given her amazing political takes on social media.
Let’s just say, our girl learned the hard way about how the media can spin things.
RELATED: Mississippi Lawmakers Want To Close Three HBCUs | The Amanda Seales Show
Not one to ever have her words twisted around, Amanda reserved a reaction for the show specifically in order to discuss with Supreme how infuriating it was to have words put in her mouth that she never said. Thankfully she seems to be taking it all in stride, but Harvey Levin might just have to issue a public apology if TMZ ever wants a word with Amanda ever again!
See Amanda’s official reaction to being misquoted by TMZ below on The Amanda Seales Show:
