Senate Bill 129 has all of Alabama talking, and of course the subject of conversation is their favorite thing ever: teaching Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in schools!
SB129, which would prohibit state agencies, public schools and colleges from supporting DEI in any way, labels any program or form of education related to the topic as “a divisive concept.” Ouch!
RELATED: The Power Of The Black Vote l The Amanda Seales Show
The anti-DEI rhetoric even got us talking here at The Amanda Seales Show, and let’s just say it led to Amanda and Supreme having a rather interesting moment of pondering about a world void of all Black creativity. A wild concept to think about for sure, but at least these two made it funny in the process.
Grab your sense of humor and walk with us as we explore a world without Black people here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post A World Without Black Folks l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
