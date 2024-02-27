Listen Live
The Power Of The Black Vote l The Amanda Seales Show

Published on February 27, 2024

African American female citizen voting at polling place during US elections.

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty

 

With Election Year 2024 in full swing, it’s become clearer now more than ever before just how important the Black vote will matter.

In case you need a quick reminder, just take a look below at what’s happening on the “other side” in a clip Amanda recently posted on IG that’s so hilarious it’s almost sad:

 

 

RELATED: Have Hip-Hop Lyrics Lost Their Weight? | The Amanda Seales Show

Joined by co-host Supreme, The Amanda Seales Show crew took a minute to discuss exactly what makes the melanated vote seem so appealing. From Trump’s new sneaker campaign aimed at attracting inner-city Black kids with a penchant for footwear to the idea that a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could help sway votes — we apparently just looove ourselves some Menthols! — the conversation was an interesting one that further proved why the culture is always meant to be told and not sold.

Tune in for a convo on the power of the Black vote below via The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The Power Of The Black Vote l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

