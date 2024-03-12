It’s that time of the week again here on The Amanda Seales Show where we cut up for a bit and give a barometer reading of sorts on, well, how Black we’re feeling today.
The choices this week will without question have you cracking up!
RELATED: The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show
While Amanda was feeling a bit Frederick Douglass — we’ll let her explain that one herself! — TJ was more in her Viola Davis bag today. However, we think Supreme might take the proverbial cake this week with his pick, as he chose to go with somewhat of a “diff’rent stroke” with the fictional fave Arnold Jackson-Drummond.
Get a laugh at the explanations behind this week’s “How Black We Feel Today” choices here on The Amanda Seales Show:
The post How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
