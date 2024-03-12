Listen Live
Entertainment

How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Frederick Douglass (1818-1895), American Social Reformer, Abolitionist and Statesman, Half-Length Seated Portrait, C. M. Battey, 1895

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

It’s that time of the week again here on The Amanda Seales Show where we cut up for a bit and give a barometer reading of sorts on, well, how Black we’re feeling today.

The choices this week will without question have you cracking up!

RELATED: The Blackspin: Hip-Hop Journalism | The Amanda Seales Show

While Amanda was feeling a bit Frederick Douglass — we’ll let her explain that one herself! — TJ was more in her Viola Davis bag today. However, we think Supreme might take the proverbial cake this week with his pick, as he chose to go with somewhat of a “diff’rent stroke” with the fictional fave Arnold Jackson-Drummond.

Get a laugh at the explanations behind this week’s “How Black We Feel Today” choices here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Columbus Cutest Couple Top 3
Contests

Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Rocks A Janet Jackson-Inspired Look To The CAA Pre-Oscar Soiree

Chris Brown Winning Weekend
Entertainment

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour Winning Weekend!

Penn State v Ohio State
Ohio

Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close