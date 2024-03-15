STREAMED: Cardi B Goes For Another Banger With “Enough,” Gunna Taps Offset For “Prada Dem,” & More

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)”

Cardi B is on a roll. After dropping her “Like What (Freestyle),” the Bronx rhymer unleashes yet another fiery new single, “Enough (Miami).” This time around, she teams up with producers OG Parker, Romano, and DJ SwanQo for an intense track aimed at her opposition.

“Opps linkin’ up / I’m like, ‘What in the f-ck?’ / If you scared then just say that, enough is enough,” Bardi raps on the track. “They was just in my DMs, ain’t no trustin’ these sl-ts / I’m about to call up Diamond, knuck if you buck.”

The line is, of course, a reference to Crime Mob’s classic “Knock If You Buck” single, including a reverential shoutout to the group’s Diamond. But the song works as more than a nod to the past.

Elsewhere, Bardi raps about her foes once more. “I can survive in the coldest conditions / H-es better lower their tone when they spittin’ / B-tches is washed, soap on the dishes / I apply pressure like boa constrictors.”

During an Instagram Live, the “I Like It” hitmaker said she originally named this track “Cardi K,” a reference to those who claim they’re Cardi killers. She changed the title after a snippet contained a Florida-inspired bar: “I’m in Miami, I pull up on cruise ships / You in Miami, four h-es to a room sh-t.”

Looks like Cardi has more up her sleeves. “I’m just gonna drop my music,” she added. Watch the song’s fashionable and edgy music video below.

Gunna f. Offset — “Prada Dem”

Gunna keeps the momentum going. After dropping “Bittersweet” a few weeks ago, the hitmaker returns to the scene with a new single, “Prada Dem.” This time around, he also brings Offset along for the track.

“Boarded on a jet outta here / 2024 our year,” Gunna raps. “Call the paramedics, I’m killin’ ‘em / Stepping on their necks, I’m really him.”

Offset also raps about 2024, calling it the Kobe year. Then he goes on: “Stood on my ten, ain’t nobody behind / I don’t see the cap, I go Ray Charles blind / I went Ferrari and took out the spine / M on M, millions on mind.”

The song’s moody music video also features fashion forward scenes. Gunna kicks things off at a photo shoot before meeting Offset inside of a Prada store. Champagne, clothes and camaraderie round the whole thing out.

Gunna hasn’t done a lot of interviews of late. However, he did manage to say a few words to TMZ back in January. During the brief conversation, Wunna said he plans to work with “a lot of different artists” and deliver “substance” in his new music.

Meanwhile, Offset is currently on his Set It Off tour with Skilla Baby and SleezyWorld Go. The trek began in Philadelphia this week and it is scheduled to end in Atlanta on April 10.

Flo Milli — Fine Ho, Stay

Flo Milli is riding quite a strong wave. Her hit single “Never Lose Me” climbed up to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it looks like it’ll only rise even further in the coming weeks. Now, the Mobile, Alabama, star keeps things flowing with her newest body of work, Fine Ho, Stay.

Flo tapped some famous faces for this new offering. SZA and Cardi B pop up on the “Never Lose Me” remix, which will likely help its chart position in the coming weeks. Elsewhere, Anycia shows up on “New Me,” Monaleo on “Neva,” and Gunna on “Edible.”

Flo recently spoke with Shifter about the new material. “I’ve just been working non-stop, figuring myself out, learning new stuff about me as an artist,” she said. “I feel like I’m changing as an artist as I’m growing and going through new stuff so y’all can definitely expect new music from me and it’s going to be great.”

Fine Ho, Stay is a thematic follow0up to 2020’s Ho, Why Is You Here? and 2022’s You Still Here, Ho? Listen to the full project below.

Halle Bailey — “In Your Hands”

Halle Bailey is entering a new chapter with a new single. After becoming a mother and delivering “Angel,” the singer-songwriter-actress put out a new song, “In Your Hands.”

The new cut is about hope in the face of despair. “Our love is like the moonlight in the dark,” she sings. “No better feeling than your warm hand / You’re the only name I call out when it’s hard / ‘cause, baby, only you know who I am.”

She continues to sing about this love. “Whenever you’re down and suffering / I promise that I’ll be your only friend / ‘cause I know that the demons come knockin’ / but we will never, ever let them in.”

Anastasia Delmark directed the track’s inspired music video. The cinematic clip also plays with the song’s themes, going from dark scenes to light and airy ones, from blurry moments to in-focus shots. Halle also goes from calm and meditative to rocking out with a guitar in hand.

The Parkwood star teased the new joint on social media. “You guys have asked for it, so I’ll gladly give it to you,” she wrote. The new track follows last year’s “Angel.” She and boyfriend DDG also welcomed their first child, Halo, last year.

