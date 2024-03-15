Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Alicia Keys shared a video that her nine year old son, Genesis sent to singer Billie Eilish, asking her to be friends. Billie sent an even sweeter message back. Check out their cute and viral exchange inside.

In a viral video posted Sunday, March 3, to Alicia’s personal Instagram account, the singer explained that her son Genesis practically begged her to send a video to Eilish.

“Genesis, you know that he is really pushy,” Keys expressed in the clip as she got her hair and makeup done for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, where she made a surprise appearance during Usher’s performance. “Like when he wants something, he really wants it.”

Keys goes on to say that he randomly asked if she had Eilish’s number.

“So then he somehow asks me if I have Billie Eilish’s number,” Keys added in the video. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. She’s a friend to me.’ And so he says, ‘I want to talk to her.’ I said, ‘Well, I mean, let me text her and, like, see how she’s doing.’ He bothers me for three days in a row, ‘Can I please send a video? Can I please send a video?’ I said OK. So here he goes, sending his video.”

The camera showed a video of Genesis, who said in his message to Eilish:: “Hi, my name is Genesis and I hope to be friends. And I really like your music and you know, I’m Alicia Keys’ son so … yeah. Bye.”

Keys mocked her son’s words with a laugh, “I’m Alicia Keys’ son, so…” She also noted in her text to Eilish: “Someone wanted me to send you this message, I hope it makes you smile. How are you, beautiful? Big love.”

The singer shared that Genesis asked her every day whether Eilish had replied and showed Eilish’s response, which was a video addressed to Genesis.

“And she goes, ‘Made my day,’” Keys said of Eilish’s text message.

“Genesis. It’s Billie,” Eilish said in the clip. “I’m ready to be your friend any day. You tell me when.”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, also popped in to add, “My name is Finneas and I’d like to be your friend. I’m Billie Eilish’s brother, so …”

Billie added, “Genesis. I would like to be your friend. Alicia is my friend. I love her and I love you and let’s hang out and be friends. I would love that so much.”

After watching the clip, Keys smiled from ear to ear, saying Genesis was going to “freak the f–k out” and joked that the correspondence was “his Super Bowl.”

Keys later showed the video to her son, who was so eager as he watched the clip. “You got a new friend!” Keys said, to which Genesis replied, “Yay!”

“If there’s one thing Genesis is going to do, it’s make new friends He was determined! Love you my sis @billieeilish ” Keys captioned the Instagram video.

Alicia shares Genesis and her thirteen year old son Egypt with husband Swizz Beatz.

Watch the viral video of their cute exchange below:

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis was originally published on globalgrind.com