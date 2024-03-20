Listen Live
Jeffrey Wright Joins Cast of Spike Lee’s ‘High and Low,’ Will Star Opposite Denzel Washington

The upcoming Lee project is a reimagining of the Akira Kurosawa classic thriller, and it will also star Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions). A24 will handle the theatrical run before it eventually lands on AppleTV+.

Published on March 20, 2024

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty / Jeffrey Wright

A Spike Lee joint starring Jeffrey Wright and Denzel Washington: We can’t wait to see it. 

Variety reports that American Fiction star and Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright will join Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film High and Low.

According to the website, Lee and Alan Fox wrote the script, which they adapted into English. The script tells the story of a wealthy man dealing with a kidnapping, and production for the film begins this month.

This latest film will be the 5th project for longtime collaborators Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. The two previously worked on Mo Better Blues, Inside Man, He Got Game, and Malcolm X, which earned Washington an Oscar nomination for a role many feel he should have won an Oscar for.

Washington will also be reuniting with Apple, the legendary actor who starred in The Tragedy of Macbeth, which A24 also released and earned the Training Day star another Academy Award nomination.

Wright continues to stay booked and busy following his brilliant performance in American Fiction, which also starred Sterling K. Brown. Wright has starred in HBO’s Westworld, The Batman, Shaft, The French Dispatch, and No Time To Die.

We can’t wait to see the first trailer for this project.

Jeffrey Wright Joins Cast of Spike Lee's 'High and Low,' Will Star Opposite Denzel Washington  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

